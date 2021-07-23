200,000 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EJFAU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,292,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,950,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,463,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,462,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,371,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

EJFAU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.