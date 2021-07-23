200,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $285,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.