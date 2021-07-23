250,000 Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,965,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $15,452,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $420,000.

OTCMKTS:CENHU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

