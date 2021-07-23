266,267 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 266,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 587,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,661,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

