$293.05 Million in Sales Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce sales of $293.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $298.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NJR opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

