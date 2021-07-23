299,998 Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 299,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 5.82% of Astrea Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAX. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,876,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,820,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,579,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,884,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAX opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.90.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

