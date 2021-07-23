299,998 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 299,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,928,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

