2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

2U stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 32,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,768 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 681.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 66,695.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,273,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

