30,406 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Purchased by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Rinet Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,589,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEES traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

