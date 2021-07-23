$328.40 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $330.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $285.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 495,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,803,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROCK opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.