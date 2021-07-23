$34.29 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report sales of $34.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.88 million to $34.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $135.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $138.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $141.15 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $147.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

