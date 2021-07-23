$34.29 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report sales of $34.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.88 million to $34.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $135.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $138.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $141.15 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $147.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.
Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
