3,445,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,445,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,370,000. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 2.2% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.53% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,197,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.89. 170,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,669,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

