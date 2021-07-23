353,370 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 353,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX opened at $5.71 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

