360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Holdings Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 1,950.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847,991 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of 360 DigiTech worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QFIN opened at $28.36 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QFIN shares. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

