37,174 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 145.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 635,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after buying an additional 523,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $22,389,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

MASS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,814 shares of company stock worth $2,752,896 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

