$39.90 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $39.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.50 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $164.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $155.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

MBWM opened at $30.54 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.