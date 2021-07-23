$39.90 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $39.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.50 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $164.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $155.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

MBWM opened at $30.54 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

