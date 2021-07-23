3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

3i Group Plc (LON:III) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,445 to GBX 1,510. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as high as GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94) and last traded at GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94), with a volume of 346050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,263 ($16.50).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on III. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

In related news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37 shares of company stock worth $45,373.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

