400,000 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Acquired by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Chico’s FAS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

