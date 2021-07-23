400,993 Shares in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.05% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,145,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,383,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

RAAC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

