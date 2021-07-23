$404.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce $404.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.80 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS opened at $340.83 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

