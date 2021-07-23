424,500 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Altimeter Capital Management LP

Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 424,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,853,000. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

Apple stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.55. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

