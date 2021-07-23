426,576 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 426,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YELL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on YELL. Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

