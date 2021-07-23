474,964 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Bought by Thunderbird Partners LLP

Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 474,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,596,000. Cedar Fair comprises approximately 2.0% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned about 0.84% of Cedar Fair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after purchasing an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after acquiring an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 768,589 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

