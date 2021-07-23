490,517 Shares in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 490,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of UWM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus started coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

