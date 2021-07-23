518 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 190.5% during the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,282,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,194,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,323,000 after buying an additional 95,001 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet stock traded up $57.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,625.61. 65,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,430.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

