$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 191,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.05 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $775.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

