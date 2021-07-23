55,622 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

