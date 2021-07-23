5,843 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

HUM opened at $463.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.39. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.