62,229 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,229 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

