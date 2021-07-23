6,334 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,334.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,276,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $676,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.32. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $157.23 and a 12 month high of $263.86.

