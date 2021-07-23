63,645 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,997,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,852,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 532,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

NYSE MPC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

