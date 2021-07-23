64,000 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of NMI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in NMI by 14.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 23.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $677,940. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

