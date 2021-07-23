73,662 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,662 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,068,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 797,837 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

