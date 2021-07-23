$758.16 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $758.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.53 million to $770.88 million. Stantec posted sales of $686.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

STN stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,890 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

