7,799 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.58. 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,150,652. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $365.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.