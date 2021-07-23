79,348 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Snap comprises about 2.1% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

SNAP stock traded up $12.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.90. 1,743,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,798,664. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.