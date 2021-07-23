83,365 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

