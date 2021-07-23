8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $198,028.13

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $198,028.13 and $192,430.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00100212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,259.22 or 1.00172525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

