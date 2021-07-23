8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $751,681.93 and approximately $4,688.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000119 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.