$94.73 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report sales of $94.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.25 million and the highest is $100.20 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $83.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $416.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $39.80 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

