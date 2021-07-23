AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) vs. COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Critical Analysis

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 11.21% 14.98% 8.46% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAC Technologies and COMSovereign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.48 billion 3.08 $218.32 million $0.18 35.17 COMSovereign $9.43 million 14.56 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AAC Technologies and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of AAC Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats COMSovereign on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. Its products include stereo sound, glass and metal processing, haptic, optic, digital microphone, and RF antenna products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

COMSovereign Company Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

