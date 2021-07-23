AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AIR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.25.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after buying an additional 241,332 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 121.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 119,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

