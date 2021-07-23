ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

ABB traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. 57,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 732.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

