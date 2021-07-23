ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 27.50 by Morgan Stanley

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 27.50 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

