Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.44. 42,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

