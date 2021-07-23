ABB’s (ABB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

