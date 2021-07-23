AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

