AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.58

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.58 and last traded at $118.38, with a volume of 115523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

