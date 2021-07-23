Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 330

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC upped their price target on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. Abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 286.70 ($3.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

