AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Sold by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312,079 shares during the quarter. AC Immune comprises 2.1% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 10.33% of AC Immune worth $57,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.31. 237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.